Look at This Baby's Face

Celebrity chef and professional shouter Gordon Ramsay might be pissing off the people of Cornwall after deciding to social distance in the coastal English town with his family (fair!!!), but he gets a pass in my book as long as he keeps posting photos of his very surly- looking baby. At just over a year old, Oscar Ramsay is already doing a bang-up job (that’s what they say in beans- on- toast land) of representing, on his chubby little face, the frustration of quarantine .

Look at this baby.

The minute this photo of Oscar was shared in our work Slack, I thought, “Hmm, yeah, same here, mate.”

Are you telling me this isn’t a fucking 2020 mood in a nutshell?

Here I am, running away from responsibilities even though they always catch up with me in the end:

And here I am again, escaping my apartment to feel the sun on my face:

For more proof that this baby just Gets It, let’s go back a little further. He knows... something:



He’s already over this shit:

When your friends are tryna flex at the beach for the gram and it’s ruining the fucking vibe. (Remember the beach? Remember friends?)



Like, same!!!

Look, Gordon Ramsay’s neighbors are right to be pissed off that he’s quarantining there, but if it means that I’m going to get more content of a baby looking disgruntled at the seaside... well.