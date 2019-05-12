Baby Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor is six days old today, and yet his teensy baby toes are already more famous than most people’s body parts, now that his parents have splattered them all over social media. Not that I’m complaining! Look at those cute little toes! Look at how small they are! LOOK AT THE BABY!!!

Indeed, on Sunday, the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a Mother’s Day tribute to mothers “past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” which included this lovely little shot of Baby Archie’s feetsies, in addition to a forget-me-not background that, as CBS News points out, is a likely nod to the late Princess Diana.

So far, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sated the bloodsthirsty public, with a small dribble of Archie photos, and on Wednesday, they brought the baby out for his first photoshoot, showing off his teensy baby nose, his teensy baby mouth, his teensy baby hat, and his teensy baby blanket. As Archie’s less than a week old, his parents did him a favor by keeping the shoot fairly brief—no one wants their infant old man face phase on public display.

But baby feet, like baby noses and tiny baby mouths, are always cute, at least to me, a person who has inexplicably become so baby crazy her ovaries literally shriek each time a human under the age of three approaches a three-foot range. Please do not tell my future dates! Please show us Baby Archie’s tiny baby fingers! Please let us know what Oprah got the baby! And happy Mother’s Day to Meghan Markle and all the moms, including mine!