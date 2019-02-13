The victorious pups have officially been selected at this year’s Westminster Dog Show, but just because a dog didn’t win a best of breed title doesn’t mean they aren’t a star.

I don’t know anything about the ideal coat texture or head shape of a Golden Retriever, but I do know that seeing a pooch wearing sunglasses and a sweater is both cute and hilarious. Jezebel went down to the Meet the Breeds event to see for ourselves which dogs brought the glitz and glamour to the canine world’s most anticipated event. Watch the video above for a sneak peek at the fanciest bitches of Westminster.