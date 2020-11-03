Look At All These Celebrities Who Voted

Has a single person ever been moved by a celebrity asking them to vote? I’m genuinely curious, because there is an election happening right now, and celebrities are yelling at me.
Where the average person would cast their ballot and then crawl under a rock to preferably die, or at least sleep until next year, famous people have an all-consuming urge to lecture everyone around them, and also show off. Because of this insatiable need, Instagram is littered with selfies from the hot and rich denizens of Los Angeles, who put on their silly little voting outfits, and did their silly little voting tasks.
Below is just a fraction of what my brain could handle before it became irradiated with bad vibes and leaked out my ears into a puddle of poisonous sludge on the floor.
Normally, I would tell everyone to enjoy themselves, but here, I can only issue a warning of utmost importance: Proceed at your own peril!
Kanye West, who technically broke the law I think:
