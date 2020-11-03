Look At All These Celebrities Who Voted

Screenshot : Instagram

Has a single person ever been moved by a celebrity asking them to vote? I’m genuinely curious, because there is an election happening right now, and celebrities are yelling at me.

Where the average person would cast their ballot and then crawl under a rock to preferably die, or at least sleep until next year, famous people have an all-consuming urge to lecture everyone around them, and also show off. Because of this insatiable need, Instagram is littered with selfies from the hot and rich denizens of Los Angeles, who put on their silly little voting outfits, and did their silly little voting tasks.



Below is just a fraction of what my brain could handle before it became irradiated with bad vibes and leaked out my ears into a puddle of poisonous sludge on the floor.



Normally, I would tell everyone to enjoy themselves, but here, I can only issue a warning of utmost importance: Proceed at your own peril!

Kanye West, who technically broke the law I think:



Beyonce did a very Beyonce voting post:



Bad Bunny looked like a DragonCon attendee, which is hot to me:



Katy Perry has lost her mind:



Who took this picture of Countess Luann de Lesseps:



Saweetie looked great:



Jennifer Lopez most likely photoshopped the “I Voted” sticker onto herself:



Leighton Meester uh... voted:



Kim Kardashian is apparently back from her very expensive trip the poor people weren’t invited too:



Dorinda Medley wore a mask that perplexes me:



Kerry Washington voted!



Lauren Jauregui posted her ass:



America Ferrera drank wine, sang, and voted by mail I guess?



Lizzo posted a very Lizzo photo, which is nice!



Chelsea Handler took her top off:



Laura Prepon took a break from Scientology duties to vote:



Bebe Rexha also took her top off, kinda:



Lady Gaga did whatever is happening here:



Tinashe voted:



Camila Cabello left Shawn Mendes with a babysitter:



Vanessa Hudgens also voted:



Demi Lovato voted as well:



Selena Gomez voted:



Ireland Baldwin also took her top off:



These Two voted....... I guess...... good for them:



Kiernan Shipka voted:



Mandy Moore, unfortunately, voted wearing this:



Whoopi voted:



Bella and Yolanda Hadid voted:

