September— or “Fashion month,” as long-legged, thin people with money like to call it—continues with London Fashion Week. But this year, in light of recent news, doctor offices canceled appointments, McDonald’s locked their doors, and LFW also said, “time to mourn, innit?”



Following Queen Elizabeth’s death and funeral announcement, the British Fashion Council canceled everything scheduled for Monday, September 16, as well as all store openings and parties for the entire week. Both Burberry and Raf Simons, two of LFW’s biggest names, canceled their shows out of “a sign of respect.” Burberry rescheduled their show to September 26—the last day of Milan Fashion Week and the first day of Paris Fashion Week. This means nothing, except that we’ll undoubtedly be assailed by top models on Instagram freaking out about how they had less than 24 hours to get from the Burberry show in London to the Dior show in Paris. Stress!!!!

But the Brits are nothing if not a bunch of sarcastic blokes ingrained with the mentality to Keep Calm and Carry On. Despite the national (and international) grieving, protesting, heckling, canceling and delaying, etc., designers managed to get their models on the catwalk to give us the all the pomp and circumstance we expect from the Brits and their clothes.

So ‘bout that time now, eh chaps? Here are your bloody fashion photos.