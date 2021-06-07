Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Had Their Little Manliness Contest and Everyone Lost

Image : Chandan Khana ( Getty Images )

Not that anyone should be bothered to care but this weekend, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring with YouTuber and fitness enthusiast Logan Paul. Paul, who has been attempting to make some sort of career move out of boxing non-boxers and retirees, went eight excruciatingly boring rounds with Mayweather whose lifelong strategy has been to run laps and avoid getting hit at all costs. At the end of eight rounds, the bout was declared a draw, which made even less sense than having these two men fight each other in the first place.

But the true losers here are not the actual pugilists, because when all was said and done this was just a workout they both got paid to attend. No, the real losers are the average folk who watched this match and will now never get those precious minutes of their lives back. Or their money. The saddest part is that Floyd Mayweather could have easily punched Logan Paul one good time, laid him out, and saved everyone seven rounds of suffering. Instead, the two dragged out this dick- swinging contest and both came out looking like right floppy cocks.



To add insult to injury, Paul then did a post-match interview littered with inspirational lines about how nothing is impossible and he beat all the odds to make it into that ring. What odds, exactly? Because for enough millions, Mayweather would box one of those inflatable dancing men from car dealerships and pretend that it was a “tough raw competitor” too. The only thing Logan Paul had to do was put on some shorts and pretend to know how to punch someone. [The Guardian]

Shannen Doherty is sick and tired of Hollywood not doing enough to accurately represent people like her in television and film! No, not incredibly attractive, affluent, middle-aged white women— those are all over the place . What she means is she wants to see incredibly attractive, affluent, middle-aged white women without botox: A very specific demographic that Doherty claims she falls into. In a very long caption accompanying a #nofiler selfie, Doherty wrote, “Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to. You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed.”

S o brave.