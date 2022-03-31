All the rumors are true: Lizzo announced this week that she’ll be launching Yitty, an inclusive shapewear line slated to arrive online April 12. I don’t know about you, but this Moody Bitch would much rather squeeze her titties into Yitty as opposed to a brand belonging to a certain billionaire socialite any day.

Made in partnership with Kate Hudson’s athletic clothing brand Fabletics, Yitty was coined for the body-positive “bop”-star’s childhood nickname. The launch will reportedly feature three collections, including Nearly Naked, a range of seamless shaping garments; Mesh Me, pieces to be worn as outer or under-wear; and Major Label, a variety of lifestyle items like leggings, shorts, and bras designed for everyday wear. The pieces are made to cater to bodies ranging from size XS to 6X, and t he line’s color options include fun names like Moody Bitch and Tempo Lavender, which are borrowed from a few of Lizzo’s hits, of course.

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard,” Lizzo said of the new line in an Instagram caption.



The Grammy-winner has already been very busy this year — from releasing an acclaimed new reality show to teasing an upcoming single — but apparently, not busy enough to dip a toe in the lucrative lake that is quickly becoming the celebrity shapewear industry. Only this mogul in the making is doing it on her own terms and with her own less-than-inclusive experiences in mind. She revealed in a sitdown with The New York Times that the line has not only been five years in the making, but influenced by past struggles in finding shapewear that suited her body:

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Sadly, Lizzo is no stranger to backlash and body-shaming. Last year, she broke down via Instagram L ive over fat-phobic and racist comments. In 2020, she notably received an onslaught of backlash from both critics and fans simply for posting about trying a smoothie cleanse.



Despite many celebrities expanding their empires with the aid of a shapewear or athletic line, it’s not often one is created by a woman who’s actually representative of the people purchasing it. Step aside, Skims... there’s a new shapewear line on the market. And this one’s creator seems decidedly less focused on telling consumers to “get their fucking asses up and work.”