Lizzo Shaking Her Ass for Charity? Not on Diddy's Watch!

If more people shook their asses for charity, and also Jesus, on Easter Sunday, I’m sure the coffers of churches would be filled beyond capacity. But that’s just my opinion ! I have no religious authority, and I have not been ordained in the real world, my imagination, or even my nightmares. But I have been to enough Easter Sunday services—with those horrid crackers and stale Welch’s grape juice—to know that they would have been made infinitely more enjoyable and holy were everyone allowed to actually dance as they please—including Lizzo!



On Sunday, Diddy hosted a celeb-packed dance-a-thon to raise money for healthcare workers, in partnership with teamlove.com and his own fundraising Cash tag, $DIDDYDANCEATHON. Amid appearances from bored-at-home famous people like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Lizzo showed up. But when she actually bent her back to bust a move, Diddy shut her down, claiming: “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family-friendly .” Lizzo, playing the moment off, laughed, and asked if they could instead listen to “J uice.”

Later, however, when Draya got down on the stream to shake it out for Jesus, and also charity, Diddy was seen cheering her on. In a video also captured by the Shade Room, Diddy is heard claiming: “I think that was one of the top performances.” According to him, she “killed that.” So why couldn’t Lizzo also shake her ass for charity (and Jesus)?

At the end of the stream, he clarified for fans that it had nothing to do with Lizzo’s dancing; he just wanted to be more “family-friendly ” with his song choices. Except, when you compare the two, I don’t hear anything in one that is necessarily worse—or better—than the other in the rather archaic framework of “family-friendly ” entertainment. So the question is, then, Diddy: Are you just horny? It’s fine! Everyone gets horny on Easter Sunday. But don’t let that stifle Lizzo’s shine! [Shade Room]

In a new interview with Interview, Selena Gomez spoke about the tabloid’s fixation on the times she’s had to “go away” in the p ast few years:

“My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me.”

As for her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena rightfully points out the media’s hyper- fixation on the love lives of children, saying it “got out of control.” (American m edia’s coverage of Millie Bobby Brown’s “relationships,” I’m looking at you!) On a lighter note, she also opened up about what she had for dinner, which was Chinese food. Sounds delicious! [Interview]

We are definitely about to live in a world where Jordyn Woods has pivoted to pop star. It’s an okay transition, I suppose, after two years spent as a clout fountain for the Kardashians, who mined their beef with the influencer after her falling out with Khloé “I’ll blame women until its socially inconvenient” Kardashian and Kylie “I was just here for the selfies” Jenner. Having just been eliminated from The Masked Singer, Woods claimed, “ I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album].” Will you be listening? [ET]



Everyone keeps busy with all sorts of things. Brooke Shields, for instance, likes hosting “Met Gala” themed dinner parties. My only question is, then: What is the theme, exactly? “Dinner at Craig’s”?

