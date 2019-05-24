Lizzo could be a life coach, just based on the sheer number of gems she dropped in her Breakfast Club interview, which aired on Friday.

During the 50-minute interview, Lizzo brought her social-butterfly energy to the station, even while diving into topics like starting therapy last year after feeling isolated and depressed, middle school bullying (she was in band and played the flute), and growing up fat. “I was always a big girl, but now it’s like, shit, I’m popping, I got cute-ass clothes. But it was harder when I was younger. All I had was Dress Barn and Walmart,” she says, then wonders who thought it was a good idea to call it Dress Barn: “Am I a cow?! Am I a horse?”

Lizzo also talked about her cameo as an exotic dancer in the movie Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. “I had a little bit of practice,” says Lizzo. (Her team surprised her with private pole-dancing lessons for her birthday a few days before filming.) “But I’m surprisingly naturally talented.” She adds that she “wanted to show more skin, actually,” which led her to ask the production crew, “Can I just pull my titty out here?” (She does not in the movie.)

“I don’t be wanting to pull my titties out,” she says, “But here’s the thing, it’s not a big deal for me to pull my titties out.”

At the top of the interview, the Power 105.1 team tried to surprise Lizzo by bringing in Dramos, a DJ/producer who once interviewed her and asked her to describe in detail what makes someone a fuckboy. Lizzo stood by her first impression and went in on Dramos again, calling out his beard and his Cross Colours pullover. Watch the full interview above.