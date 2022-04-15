ABOUT DAMN TIME FOR NEW MUSIC, yes: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo - At long last, we have new music (and the flute!!! from Lizzo! This feels like the ongoing mid-pandemic comeback song we’ve been waiting for. Lizzo begins the funkadelic journey in a “stressed and sexy” support group, before realizing it’s “bad bitch o’clock,” and “thicc thirty,” meaning it’s time to stop stressing and start dancing with ya’ bad self. This is a spring and summer anthem, so get ready to hear it on repeat. You may also recognize some familiar faces in the music video in backup dancers Cryssie, Asia, and Sydney who competed in Lizzo’s new competition show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. —Emily Leibert

Sad Phoebe! Sure: “Sidelines,” Phoebe Bridgers - Talk about a sad girl mashup. Phoebe’s new song is featured in the Hulu show Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of the popular Sally Rooney book. While the song is about love as many of Phoebe’s songs are, I’m particularly drawn to this set of lyrics: “I’m not afraid of getting older/Used to fetishize myself, now I’m talking to my house plants.” Word. We lose a little bit of the acoustic Phoebe here and move into some electronic vocal styling, which is fine, but I prefer her normal sound. I’ll probably cry my eyes out to this anyway. —EL

Meh: “That’s Where I Am,” Maggie Rogers - “It all works out in the end/Wherever you go, that’s whеre I am,” promises Maggie Rogers on “That’s Where I Am,” the new single of her sophomore album due this July. It’s a sweet — if not slightly saccharine — admission to a presumed lover. Sadly, that’s really all I can offer about this track. As a longtime Rogers fan, I was left feeling like this could only accompany a montage in a romcom (in a bad way). While she’s flirting with a few new elements, I found myself missing what Rogers did so well on “Heard It In A Past Life”—deeply stirring lyrics atop more pared back accompaniment. The new haircut, on the other hand, is a Rogers experiment I can certainly co-sign. — Audra Heinrichs

YES, MORE, PLEASE: Syd feat Kehlani, “ Out Loud”: If I were heartbroken or questioning whether my love could stand the test of time, I’d find solace in Syd’s next single off her Broken Hearts Club album. There’s no denying that the sultry entanglement of Syd and Kehlani’s voices are sure to melt the coldest of hearts. “I’ve been wondering Are we anything?/ Or is it just out of my hands? /Out of my hands (Mm, ooh)/ I can’t ignore it (Ignore it)” Whatever secrets I’ve been holding, I’d be ready to spill them to Syd as she pleads “Tell ‘em, babe (Tell ‘em, baby)” This pair can do no wrong with their vulnerable cry out for answers and transparency— they see right through us. — Khalisa Rae Thompson

I’m here for it: Bia ft J. Cole, “LONDON”: I’m ready to ball out and perfect my British accent after hearing Bia strut and shop around the streets of London like a royal boss! Everything in this video creates a fantasy world of what it’s like to live lavish as a Black Brit and I’m here for it. BLK water, yes. Custom tailored clothes and endless closet space, yes. I mean, J. Cole raps, “Dreamer, dreamer running the game in my signature trainers. Balenciaga for joggers, I might just wear Crocks at the O2 arena.” Yes, SIR. Nothing here is rented, they’re not paying interest, and I could get used to that lifestyle. Between the Dior and Prada, diamonds, old school 80's track suit, and high ponytail, this was the perfect combination of throwback and baller life. I’m sold. — KRT