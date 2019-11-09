Lizzie Caplan and Lindsay Lohan Still Keep in Touch, Thank God

Get in loser, we’re catching up with the times!

In news that is surprising to almost no one, there are still straight men who walk this planet and have yet to see a film that some (me) might call one one of the cornerstones of American cinema. Lizzie Caplan (aka Janis Ian) told US Weekly that her husband, actor Tom Riley , has apparently been living under a rock for the last decade and a half and managed to live his entire adult life without understanding pretty much anything that’s quoted during brunch.

“My husband had never seen it,” she said, after the pair watched it in preparation for Caplan going to see Tina Fey ’s musical adaptation of the film on Broadway.

However, the most notable portion of Caplan’s interview was not related to her husband finally being able to understand why strangers are always yelling “I’ve got a big, lesbian crush on you!” at his wife on the street (I’m assuming), but rather which Mean Girls cast members are still in touch.

According to Caplan, Danny Franzese (Damian Leigh) and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), are the ones she keeps in the most contact with, and the two “who rounds us up sometimes,’’ she said. The film’s two gay male cast members bringing together a fantastic group of women to have an awesome time, drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit round and soak up each other’s awesomeness? You love to see it.

And much in the same way Cady and Janis bury the hatchet, or Burn Book, as it were, she said her and Lindsay Lohan talk “all the time.” While it’s hard to imagine Lohan talking to anyone “all the time” given that she’s busy dancing in Mykonos, like all the time, it does give me hope that maybe one day we’ll get to see the cast reunited again. Not like, for a reboot, we’ve got quite enough of those. But maybe just for a livestream of one of the hangouts Franzese and Bennett organize. My muffin is buttered and waiting.