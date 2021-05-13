Lisa Vanderpump Sending Her Enemy a $132 Restaurant Bill Is Actually Kind of Amazing

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are back together in the press. And while this time the news cycle has a noticeable lack of tiny dogs named Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, there is a feud in the mix—and a $132 dinner tab, apparently.



I’ll take it!

Page Six reports that Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd were dining out Monday at SHU when they ran into mortal enemy Kyle Richards, who was accompanied by an executive producer at Bravo. Todd and Vanderpump, according to a source, apparently sent their tab over to Richards before dashing out of the restaurant “as a prank.” The source also claims that Vanderpump left her own credit card info “just in case the joke didn’t go over well.”



It didn’t! The pair refused to pay for Vanderpump’s meal.

Obviously, I do not suggest sending restaurant bills to mortal enemies, but I have to admit that I think this is actually amazing. After all this time apart, it’s just nice to know that Vanderpump still has some semblance of humor left in her. Someone in this frenemyship has to. All Richards has to her name are some ugly caftans and a boring reality television show.

