Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Have Been Sued for Failing to Pay Employee Wages

Maria Sherman
Restaurateurs Lisa Vanderpump and her sentient dog tote of a husband Ken Todd have been sued for failing to pay their employees’ wages across their Los Angeles businesses SUR, Pump, Tom Tom and Villa Blanca, Page Six reports.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Adam Pierce Antoine—a former employee who worked for the couple for only four months, from September to December 2018—filed a class-action lawsuit against them, citing a slew of offenses: refusal to pay minimum wage and overtime wages, failure to provide pay stubs, lack of meal or rest breaks and/or compensation for time work during said breaks as stipulated in California labor laws, as well as “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked,” as stated in the lawsuit.

According to Page Six, Antoine alleges that these violations have existed “at least four years prior to the filing,” and that he hopes other employees will join his lawsuit.

He also believes he has “suffered damages in an amount subject to proof,” People reports, and is owed $25,000. A court date has been set for March 13.

