Giddy up jingle horses and gather around. Our favorite redhead Lindsay Lohan is making her triumphant return to the silver screen in less than one week with the Netflix holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. In anticipation of the cinematic event, she’s released a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Yes, the same song she sang for us almost 18 years ago in Mean Girls. No word yet if she’ll be dressed as a sexy Santa and slapping her thigh while singing it in this film. Will this crown her the new Queen of Christmas? Let’s give it a listen.



Jingle Bell Rock (from the Netflix Film “Falling For Christmas”)

Alright, I say this with all of the love that I have in my heart for Lohan, which is a sizable amount: This cover is bad! It’s overproduced. It can’t quite settle on if it’s jazzy, rock-ish, or a show tune, and there’s a rap verse two-thirds of the way through that boasts, “I feel like I’m in a winter wonderland/ every time that we hold hands/ I’m your old man.” Ultimately, the Christmas crown atop Mariah Carey’s head remains steady. She has nothing to worry about with Lohan’s foray into the holiday music genre.

But! It’s bad in the exact perfect way a Christmas cover needs to be bad in order to guarantee I’ll watch a movie about a hotel heiress suffering from amnesia only to fall in love with the hunky owner of a winter lodge. Lohan has chosen the perfect vehicle, a campy streaming romcom, to sleigh-ride back into the spotlight. Aside from some guest television roles and her gig judging Masked Singer: Australia, Lohan hasn’t appeared on-screen, let alone led a movie, since 2013. She’s been busy running a now- abandoned Greek beach club and maybe also accidentally trafficking refugee children under the misguided assumption that she was helping them.

This Lohanaissance is part of a three-film deal the actor made with Netflix. The second film, Irish Wish, which will also star Ayesha Curry (??), is set to come out in March 2023. I welcome the revival! After a tumultuous near-decade of substance abuse issues, family drama, and career collapse, our girl is back! She’s looking good. Her comedic charm is in full bloom. She might not be the Queen of Christmas, but she’s certainly the Jester of Jingle Rock!