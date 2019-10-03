Lindsay Lohan Is Already Feuding With Someone on The Masked Singer Australia

Image : Getty

Shortly after the seeming implosion of her life as a Greek resort town matriarch, and her break-up with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Lindsay Lohan has set her sights on a new career path: feuding with Australian radio hosts and competition show judges! The Blast reports that someone named Jackie O (who is likely famous where she’s from) brought an eliminated contestant on her radio show who proceeded to trash the American ex-pat:



During the radio show, [Wendell Sailor claimed Lohan took an hour lunch and held up production. Jackie O. seemed to back up this story. Sources close to the Lohan tell The Blast, the actress never held up production. Sources close to Lohan tell The Blast, the story is “a complete lie” made up by Jackie O.

Those same sources also claim that Lohan is an incredibly punctual person. They also allege some confounding time-card fraud, as Jackie O was the judge holding production up each day. Why the Australian radio personality would do such a thing? She’s incredibly jealous that Lohan befriended Dannii Minogue, noted sister of the one true Kylie. I’d probably do the same for a chance to inch myself closer to the pop goddess! (Which reminds me—please listen to Dannii’s iconic “All I Wanna Do” as a palette cleanser from Lohan’s latest nonsense.) [The Blast]

A few weeks ago, I was driving through the desert en route to Los Angeles when I stopped off at a road side Denny’s. It was 4:49 in the morning. My waitress, as tired as I was, handed me a coffee with a concerned smile. Outside, a man was posed on top of his pick-up, waiting with his phone for the sun to rise. And then I heard it— “ Havana,” the song that allegedly kick started Camilla Cabello’s completely real romance with Shawn Mendes. I grabbed my phone and tweeted: “A deserted Denny’s somewhere in the desert is exactly the place you would hear ‘ Havana’ at 4:49 in the morning.”

Anyway! While appearing on Capital FM, Cabello admitted she’s madly in love with Mendes.

“We’re pretty happy. I really, really love him a lot. [...] There was a period where we didn’t hang out as much because we were so busy. This song was really fun because we got to hang out again, like with the song we did before, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” [in 2015], which is when we got really close. We got to just be pals and hang out!”

Unfortunately for her, Mendes is currently on an international tour that will last until mid-December. Sad! [Hollywood Life]

Somehow I missed Justin Bieber advertising his luxury exotic kitten twins? (If you know anything about this particular breed, email me! I’ve heard some horror stories.)

