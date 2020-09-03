Lili Reinhart Saw God in a Best Western

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In a new interview with Nylon, Lili Reinhart describes how she’s probably an empath now, thanks to the advice of a healer she met with earlier this year at Mount Shasta. “I’ve always known I’m intuitive. She also told me that I could be clairvoyant and telepathic if I worked on my skills.” Good for her! It’s going to be quarantine forever, so it’s nice to find a new hobby.



The interview comes on the heels of her secret, then not-secret, then still sort-of-secret breakup with Cole “I’m really weird” Sprouse, who posted on Instagram earlier in August that the two had split permanently. But really, everyone wants to know about the energy healer, so let’s start there.

To find her, Reinhart “literally googled mental health retreat,” and said that feeling the chaos of being a young actress “when everything’s out of control, out of your hands,” is the “perfect opportunity to take control of what’s going on inside.” She then stayed at a Best Western up near Mount Shasta, where the healer was located. Here’s the rest of her quote:

“She is what’s called a frequency healer. She taught me how to meditate properly, how to really connect to my body, and the world around me, and nature… It was very spiritual for me, really connecting me to my Christian roots, and also just to myself. It felt like a good way to wrap up the last couple months of my life.”

And then:

“I’ve been through some shit, the last year, a lot of loss. I needed to learn self-love, basically. It’s a very hard thing to do. How the f*ck do you love yourself?”

She also describes how she’s coped with the pandemic:

“At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, fucking random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure shit, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”

Her interview also comes amid news this summer that The CW would resume filming its slate of teen dramedies, mysteries, and reboots in August. Reinhart confirms that production has begun on Riverdale, admitting:

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels fucked.”

Intense feelings! They’re probably due to the strict production rules set in place, to adhere to guidelines across the industry mandating everything from “cast pods” to mandatory self-quarantines. She also laments that production wrapped during a pivotal prom scene, which means the cast is being asked to fit back into costumes they wore nearly 6 months ago. “ I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

She also talks about her reaction to the tabloids who frenzied over her coming out as bisexual—welcome to the club, Lili!—in June, on Instagram. “I’m like, ‘Isn’t everyone bisexual?’” In a perfect world, they would be!

“I remember being in fifth grade. I was waiting for my bus. I remember this so weirdly and vividly, just standing by myself going, ‘Do I like girls?’ I don’t even know where it came from or why. I remember looking at this article — I think it was in Cosmo— that asked ‘Do you want to be with that woman that you’re looking at, or do you want to be her?’ I was like, ‘I would like to be her, because she’s a sexy, amazing woman, but I also want to be with her.’”

As for inviting a series of writers on her Instagram Lives over the summer to discuss the ongoing protests, like Kimberly Drew, Sylvester McNutt III, or Thandiwe Abdullah, she says: “As a white woman, I didn’t know jack shit about racism.” Amid these conversations, she posted a topless photo, with a caption calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. It was immediately swarmed by people correctly pointing out that the meme-ification of brutality against Black women was an act of violence in and of itself. “I’m a stubborn person. I used to have a very hard time apologizing, very hard. I still sometimes do, but now I definitely can own up to my shit. If I did something wrong, I don’t have a problem apologizing for it.” At least she’s listening!