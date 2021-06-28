Lil Nas X Ruled the BET Awards Red Carpet

It really took a full year of no red carpets for us to appreciate the joy and splendor of watching other people get dressed and walk across a piece of fabric in the middle of the day and now that we know what we’ve got, let’s never let it go. Sunday night was the BET Awards and the stars were out in full technicolor for a night of performances, pregnancy reveals, and sexy pharaohs in skirts. We’re not worthy!
Staff Writer covering women's sports, pop culture, and whatever the instructors at Peloton are up to.
Lil Nas X
Call me by your floral brocade suit and I’ll call you by mine.
H.E.R
Thank goodness someone rescued H.E.R from that Old Navy commercial she’s been trapped in and dressed her in what I can only assume is a pantsuit mullet.
Taraji P. Henson
Quite a few celebrities have gone out wearing this latest arts and craft project from Versace and frankly, I still don’t get the appeal. Taraji deserves better.
Megan Thee Stallion
Everything from the waist down is some real hot girl shit but the cone bra? Not sure about the return of that trend.
Lil Kim
I’m trying to find something nice to say out of respect for a legend but what is there to say? The Dolce and Gabbana accessory room threw up on Lil Kim and decided to call that an outfit. Yall really couldn’t even get her some properly fitting shoes? Lil Kim deserves better.
Ashanti
This look is giving me rich girl at a high school prom who is making a statement by showing up without a date kind of energy.
Michael K. Williams
This is absolutely perfect, a vision of beauty. From the neck up.
Andra Day
If your auntie with the super dramatic bedroom curtains that can never be touched ever decided to do something with that fabric this would be the result. The fit of this dress, however, is absolutely amazing.
Lil Nas X, Once Again
This immaculate gown is by designer Andrea Grossi and after this, no one else is allowed to dress Lil Nas X for carpets unless they can match the level of this gown.
Saweetie
Saweetie’s dramatic ensemble makes her look like she’s about to grant me three wishes, but she’s going to make sure I suffer for each wish. Seems like a fair deal to me.
Diamond Platnumz
This is a new piece from the Wakanda x Braveheart collection.
Lil Kim, Backstage
Sources are telling me this is not a snow owl but Lil Kim in an all-white Prada ensemble. My apologies to the snow owl community.
