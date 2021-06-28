Lil Nas X Ruled the BET Awards Red Carpet

Image : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

It really took a full year of no red carpets for us to appreciate the joy and splendor of watching other people get dressed and walk across a piece of fabric in the middle of the day and now that we know what we’ve got, let’s never let it go. Sunday night was the BET Awards and the stars were out in full technicolor for a night of performances, pregnancy reveals, and sexy pharaohs in skirts. We’re not worthy!

