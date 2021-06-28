Lil Nas X Ruled the BET Awards Red Carpet

Lil Nas X Ruled the BET Awards Red Carpet

Saweetie did drama and Megan Thee Stallion brought hot girl vibes

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Illustration for article titled Lil Nas X Ruled the BET Awards Red Carpet
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

It really took a full year of no red carpets for us to appreciate the joy and splendor of watching other people get dressed and walk across a piece of fabric in the middle of the day and now that we know what we’ve got, let’s never let it go. Sunday night was the BET Awards and the stars were out in full technicolor for a night of performances, pregnancy reveals, and sexy pharaohs in skirts. We’re not worthy!

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Call me by your floral brocade suit and I’ll call you by mine.

H.E.R

H.E.R

H.E.R
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Thank goodness someone rescued H.E.R from that Old Navy commercial she’s been trapped in and dressed her in what I can only assume is a pantsuit mullet.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P Henson
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Quite a few celebrities have gone out wearing this latest arts and craft project from Versace and frankly, I still don’t get the appeal. Taraji deserves better.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Everything from the waist down is some real hot girl shit but the cone bra? Not sure about the return of that trend.

Lil Kim

Lil Kim

Lil Kim
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

I’m trying to find something nice to say out of respect for a legend but what is there to say? The Dolce and Gabbana accessory room threw up on Lil Kim and decided to call that an outfit. Yall really couldn’t even get her some properly fitting shoes? Lil Kim deserves better. 

Ashanti

Ashanti

Ashanti
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

This look is giving me rich girl at a high school prom who is making a statement by showing up without a date kind of energy.

Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams

Michael K Williams
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

This is absolutely perfect, a vision of beauty. From the neck up.

Andra Day

Andra Day

Andra Day
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

If your auntie with the super dramatic bedroom curtains that can never be touched ever decided to do something with that fabric this would be the result. The fit of this dress, however, is absolutely amazing.

Lil Nas X, Once Again

Lil Nas X, Once Again

Lil Nas X
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

This immaculate gown is by designer Andrea Grossi and after this, no one else is allowed to dress Lil Nas X for carpets unless they can match the level of this gown.

Saweetie

Saweetie

Saweetie
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Saweetie’s dramatic ensemble makes her look like she’s about to grant me three wishes, but she’s going to make sure I suffer for each wish. Seems like a fair deal to me.

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

This is a new piece from the Wakanda x Braveheart collection.

Lil Kim, Backstage

Lil Kim, Backstage

Lil Kim
Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Sources are telling me this is not a snow owl but Lil Kim in an all-white Prada ensemble. My apologies to the snow owl community.

