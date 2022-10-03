Very few performers know how to make shit happen quite like Lil Nas X. In the last three years, the rapper do-si-doed down the “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray “much to think about” Cyrus, holidayed in hell and danced on the devil, and single-handedly made Jack Harlow—a mop-headed McLovin—an honest-to-goodness sex symbol. Now, there’s nothing he can’t do—including stopping a show to relieve himself.

During a tour stop in Atlanta, the 23-year-old hitmaker had no choice but to call time on the concert and...run to the bathroom, according to a viral video. “I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit, so please forgive me,” Lil Nas X can be heard telling the audience to some rather enthusiastic reception. “I’ll be right back!”

“lmao people really thought i was joking,” the rapper tweeted the following day. “i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

Good for him! There is no law in show business that says one should push through when they just need to push one out. And when you gotta go, any venue—even The Peach State’s Coca-Cola Roxy—will do.

Since we’re on the subject of being full of shit...Kanye West made his runway debut over the weekend at Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 show where he stomped down a catwalk that appeared as if a few hundred toilets had flooded backstage.

West—who opened the show—and models like Bella Hadid, trudged through ankle-deep mud (hopefully) wearing ensembles that were more combat than couture. Notably, said models were also made to look “bruised and beaten” with makeup. Now, in case things couldn’t sound more Zoolander, here’s how Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvaslia, prefaced the collection:

“One needs to have courage and persistence to truly assume their identity and who they really are,” Gvaslia said in a statement. “And the more you try to be yourself the more you get punched in your face…The challenge is to get up and keep walking towards your true self after you have been beaten up and knocked down.” He also likened determining one’s identity to a “battlefield.” Très deep!

Following the show, West shared that famed-for-bad-homecoming-dress-designer, Betsey Johnson, texted hi m in support of his debut: “I felt a little bit emotional when you walked,” Johnson seemingly wrote in a text. “It felt really special.”

“After all the battles...Even this year...Pretty amazing...I’m emotional too,” West replied. “We have more battles ahead of us...But we’re going to win...God is on our side.”

Sweet sentiment! I’ll remember that the next time I’m fighting for my life in the water closet at work.

