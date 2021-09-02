Lil Nas X is pregnant..... with an album! The musician and professional troll’s debut album Montero will be released on September 17th, and his latest marketing schtick is both absurd and utterly brilliant. On Thursday, Lil Nas X revealed his People exclusive “ pregnanc y announcement, ” complete with photos of him topless, wearing a flower crown, and holding his baby bump. Someone call Beyoncé!

Lil Nas X told People that the idea for the photoshoot came to him after the first time he heard Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his track “Dolla Sign Slime, ” which is more than understandable, as it’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is very powerful .

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said . “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’” “I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,’” he continues. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

This pregnancy announcement comes just a couple of days after Lil Nas X posted a fake album cover for Montero on Instagram that was a spoof of the cover art for Drake’s upcoming project, Certified Lover Boy—only Lil Nas X replaced the pregnant emoji women with pregnant emoji men. “I was like, ‘There’s no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen,” he said to People.

“You’re getting a lot of stories about me,” he said about Montero. “You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”

When People asked Lil Nas X whether Montero was an immaculate conception of sorts, he responded:

“I guess I am the father as well as the mother.” “But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too,” he says, before giving it another thought: “Or maybe uncles.”

