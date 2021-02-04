Like All Good Villains, Donald Trump Has Been Asked Back to the Scene of the Crime (D.C.) to Testify at His Impeachment Trial

Image : Pete Marovich ( Getty Images )

They say when you leave a job you should try to do so graciously, because you never know when you might run into those people again. This is advice no one gave to Donald Trump, who has been invited to pay his old co-workers a visit via a letter from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who requested the former president testify under oath about his actions leading up to the capitol insurrection, the New York Times reports.

Because Trump has not been viciously tweeting about this update all day, you might have missed the update.

The letter, of course, is merely an invitation and not a subpoena and Trump is not yet legally obligated to testify. But the Don lives and dies by the spotlight and in response to this invitation, his lawyers didn’t exactly decline. Instead, they responded via letter to Raskin stating, “Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen. The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to play these games.”

Personally, I love to play games and what better time to play the game, “ Did You or Did You Not Incite an Insurrection” than right now? And why not play it on CSPAN for all of us to participate? Play the game Donald, you know you want to. Ascend from the blackest pit in hell, travel to DC, and get back into the center of the circus.



The letter from Raskin came with a deadline of Friday for Trump to formally decide whether he will appear at any point during the trial to testify. If he declines the Senate could move to subpoena his testimony, which would be more dramatic and insert the country into a Law and Order marathon that will never end. Maybe if we’re lucky Trump will be walked into the Senate chamber by a brooding Elliot Stabler.