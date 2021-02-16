Life Twirls On: Real Housewives' Best One-Season Wonders

There are housewives who come and overstay their welcome—we’re looking at you, Ramona Singer. Then there are housewives who twirl on after a single season—has anyone heard from DeShawn Snow?

Here are the cast members who left the biggest impact in just 20 episodes or less. They came in, stirred up drama, and exited after the reunion.

Advertisement

Where are they now? Who knows! Some got divorced, some post super alt-right memes, one sold her gothic castle on an adjacent Bravo show. But their single season of Housewives perfection lives on forever. Check out the video for our picks of the five best one-season Housewife wonders.