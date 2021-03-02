Let's Watch Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus Mock Hannah Montana

Screenshot : TikTok

Slow news day, which means I am instead sitting here at my computer watching Lil Nas X make fun of once-beloved Disney hit Hannah Montana, which launched Miley Cyrus into the general public’s outrage cycle.



On Sunday, Nas posted a video poking fun at the general structure of a Hannah Montana episode, in which Montana’s beleaguered friends follow her around on some hijinks until she rips her synthetic wig off like: “I’m actually Hannah Montana! Surprise.”



And then they all clap.

In the caption, Nas wrote: “I hope miley don’t block me for this.” Well, she didn’t! Here’s her response:

Now it’s everyone else’s turn to clap at the two celebrities who did a funny thing together. Louder! I don’t think they can hear us.

Here’s what Irina Shayk has to say about motherhood with Bradley Cooper in the mix: “I never understood the term coparenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”



Later in her interview with Elle: “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”



Thanks for the tips, Irina! [Elle]