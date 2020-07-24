Let's Redistribute Famous Paintings I Am Legend Style

Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Image ( Getty Images )

A survey conducted by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) estimates that one out of every three museums in the country will permanently close as a result of covid-19, Artsy reports.

The data surveyed the directors of 760 museums in June and found that 16 percent of museums surveyed believe there is “a significant risk of your museum closing permanently in the next 16 months without financial relief,” where 17 percent answered that they did not know if there was a significant risk.

It’s a dismal outlook for museums who have suffered significantly during closures for covid-19 risks. And while I’m sensitive to their struggle, I also think some good can come of this. For example, let’s redistribute the museum objects to Americans who might want a van Gogh or two for their own homes?

I’m reminded of the film I Am Legend in which Will Smith, living in the abandoned, apocalyptic ruins of Manhattan, takes his pick of famous paintings in New York museums and hangs them casually in his own home, “Starry Night” right above the fireplace. Seems nice! Hell, why bring the art to your home when you can just post up in the museums themselves? I am ready to make From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler a reality.