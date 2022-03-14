On Sunday night, the stars stepped out to wow us, dazzle us, and, in some cases, to make us gag in honor of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.



Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Oscars’ cute little cousin aka the Critics Choice Awards are objectively less cringe and only slightly more socially relevant than the Golden Globes. Some notable moments included Jane Campion doing some wild shit during her acceptance speech for best director for the Netflix film The Power of the Dog, a western film I did not watch that also won best picture; Licorice Pizza received the award for best comedy, despite being widely criticized for anti-Asian racism and a questionable love story between a twenty-something woman and a fifteen-year-old boy.

On the television front, Succession won best drama series, which is good because Kieran Culkin simply looked too hot to not be a winner. Maria Bakalova, Billy Crystal, and others paid homage to Ukraine, Serena Williams poked fun at her sister Venus, and, yes, the rest of this round-up is essentially dedicated to how perfect Yellowjackets is.

Without further ado, here come some fashion icons, bi-cons, and flops.

