Let's Check in on Honey Boo Boo

You’ll likely remember Honey Boo Boo from her iconic 2012 turn in TLC’s morally questionable Toddlers & Tiaras (does “COUPON QUEEN” ring any bells?). But now, her baby beauty queen persona is dead and gone, despite forever living in audiences’ minds as a toddler in pin curls and sequins. She’d like you to please call her by her real name now: Alana Thompson.

“I feel like since I’ve been on TV for such a long time, since I was younger, a lot of people still picture me as a little kid,” Thompson told People.

In case you’d like to feel old this morning, Thompson is turning 18 in August , and graduated from Wilkinson County High School this year. She’s preparing to go to college later this year , and has been dating 21-year-old Dralin Carswell for two years. On her Instagram, where she has 1 million followers, she posts demure selfies with false eyelashes, nail extensions, and high-glam wigs. No tiaras in sight.



“A lot of people still think like, ‘Oh, you’re not supposed to be this’ and ‘You got a boyfriend? Oh no, you’re not supposed to have a boyfriend,’” she said. “And it’s like, I’m almost going to be 18. I’ve already graduated high school. I’m basically already grown.”

Though I am actively mourning one of my favorite reality television personas to date, Thompson might continue her career as a reality star, this time as a Grown Young Woman. In 2021, she told Teen Vogue in a profile story (accompanied by a rather chic photoshoot, mind you!) that starring on a reality show had been a smart financial move , that she’d never expect to make that much dough in a “normal” job, and that she assumes existing in front of cameras is much easier than said regular jobs . (It probably helps when you’re cute as a button and house an endless repository of sick one liners.)



Thompson left the 2012-2014 series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo because her mother, known as Mama June, began dating a registered sex offender. The mother and daughter then sta rred on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot for six seasons, until, i n 2019, Mama June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. But Thompson hasn’t ruled out letting cameras follow her around on a college campus.



“I am ready [for college]. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey,” Thompson said. “I don’t know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y’all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens.”



Forever a baby pageant queen in our hearts. We love you, Adult Honey Boo Boo .