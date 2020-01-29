Let's All Get Matching ERA Tattoos

Image : Getty

Earlier this week, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Delegate Danica Roem chose to mark this historic occasion in the most hardcore manner possible; she tattooed some of the amendment on her arm, according to The Washington Post. The tattoo, which shall abide forever on Roem’s bicep, reads in cursive, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Roem, Virginia’s first openly transgender politician, said of the new ink, “This is about my fundamental belief in equality for all. And that is really genuinely and quite literally part of me.”

It pains me deeply, beyond any description, that the squad of mages that run this website did not come up with this idea, and tattoo the ERA into the bodies of the entire staff. This feels like a gross oversight on the part of my bosses, and I can’t help but question their dedication to equality. We are failing ourselves. The only solution is to, as a team, find an obscure tattoo shop in Brooklyn that specializes in hand poke tattoos and get different parts of the amendment nailed into us until the entire thing is spelled out, en masse, across all of our bodies. It is the only way.

Congratulations to Del. Danica Roem on her beautiful new tattoo and the ratification of the ERA in her state. The important thing now is to remember to hydrate the skin once a day with a non-irritating cream (my tattoo guy recommends coconut oil) and avoid over hydrating it as that could lead to bumps. ( Oh, also continue fighting the good fight for equality. This is also important.)