Let Sasha Velour Be Your Drag Tutor

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s new video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is too petty.



Drag is becoming more popular than ever, but learning and perfecting the art form isn’t necessarily easy. If you’ve been thinking of getting into drag, but intimidated trying to find a place to begin, Sasha Velour is here to help.

According to Velour, the first step for aspiring queens and kings is to build a persona that is true to who you are.

“There is no point in doing it if it does not have a personal passion for you,” Velour told Jezebel. “It cannot be in pursuit of becoming a famous drag queen.”



Watch our interview with Velour for more tips and tricks of the trade .