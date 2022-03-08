We all know that Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world, has dozens of businesses in addition to a reality TV show plus four thousand children—the woman is busy and all over the place. But does any of this not entitle her to some damn peace?



Advertisement

This week, rapper Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot on Instagram with a truly bold display. This man donned actual caution tape on his body, snapped a photo, and posted it on his page alongside a photo of Kim wearing the chaotic Balenciaga look that resembled the same tape. To say he’s down bad would be putting it light.

His post’s caption also suggested, uh, that Kim needs a “real” man and that he “ain’t even gone play.”

First of all, who gave this man that caution tape and took the photo? Secondly, does he know about Pete Davidson? Third, sir, sit down. You’ve tried this already, in 2018, and it did not go well then so it’s all very unclear as to why you think it’ll go well now . Also, you were literally shot in your leg mere weeks ago. You need to rest. Kim also needs to rest, so let her do so with her actual boyfriend. She’s had a rough go of it in recent weeks!!!