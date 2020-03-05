Let Comedian Chloé Hilliard Help You Ditch Your Dusty Job

If you’re tired of all the bullshit at work and you’re ready to quit, comedian Chloé Hilliard can most definitely help you with that. Before she got into comedy, she worked as a journalist for over 10 years. “It was really hard for me to walk away from it,” she says of her dream profession. “But I got very clear signs that I needed to go.”

Whether you want to give your workplace the middle finger via a long term “fuck you” plan or use a simple mic-drop, her biggest tip is to not burn bridges (unless there’s a lawsuit involved). In the wise words of Hilliard, when the time comes, “If you can’t afford a lawyer on an hourly rate, keep it cute, put it on mute, get your shit, and get the fuck out.”

Watch the video above for more tips, including what to expect after you’ve finally vacated your position and how to make ends meet. For example, you know it’s getting real when you have to resort to reusing paper towels.

