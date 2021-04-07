Leslie Jordan Accidentally Let Slip That Rue McClanahan Lost Her Money to Bernie Madoff

Screenshot : Youtube

Forgive me Father, for I’m about to gossip.

Last night on Watch What Happens Live!, Instagram sensation and Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan played a game of “Has Leslie Met Them?” with host Andy Cohen, during which he was tasked with revealing whether or not... he had met people. Pretty self-explanatory stuff. First up was the Golden Girls, who Cohen believed Jordan had obviously all met. No, actually! He worked with Bettie White in a handful of Boston Legal episodes, and then he did standup comedy with Rue McClanahan.

It’s the Rue McClanahan bit that got him gossiping.

He starts in with: “A lot of people don’t know this but she lost some of her money to the Madoff scandal.” In the same breath, he continues with: “Oh! Listen to me. Gossiping and carrying on with things I probably shouldn’t be talking about.” Leslie—oh my god!

Later in his story, Cohen asks just how much money McClanahan lost. Perhaps knowing he’d already said too much, Leslie instead replies with a face that, I think, says everything.

Thanks for the gossip, Leslie. I love a queen who can’t help themselves!