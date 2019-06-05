Image: Getty

Sephora has gone and pissed off Leslie Jones, which seems like a really bad idea. Jones posted a tweet about the way staff at the store’s Upper West Side location treated her makeup artist, Lola Okanlawon, and her best friend’s wife after a visit.



It’s not clear what happened, but Jones is mad. Following the tweet, she wrote on Instagram that:

I am tired of the fuckery yo!! If we spend money in your store we deserve customer service too. SO FUCK YOUR STORE @sephora you got to close your store to teach your employees sensitivity how about fire they ass and hire people who got sensitivity. Cause they exist!!! I’m tired of this shit!! What happen to customer service. Do we just not give a fuck anymore!! #NOMOSEPHORA

Jones published the tweet the day before Sephora was scheduled to conduct “inclusivity” training at more than 400 of its stores across the country. As Jones points out, maybe just hire people who don’t need special training to not be dicks? Just a thought?

Miley Cyrus has partnered with Marc Jacobs to create this truly hideous $175 hoodie—but, if you like pink and have the disposable income, all the proceeds go to Planned Parenthood!



Cyrus previously worked with Planned Parenthood in 2016, when she posed for portraits with Marilyn Minter and donated the proceeds from the prints to the organization.

