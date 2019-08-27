Leslie Jones Is Leaving SNL

Image : via Getty

First, we lost Leslie Jones’s Game of Thrones live-tweets. Now, we’re losing Jones’s “Weekend Update” dating screeds: Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live, after five years in the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter says Jones won’t be returning for season 45, opting to “instead focus on her upcoming feature film projects”— Jones has a number of movies lined up, including Coming 2 America and Queenpins—and Netflix comedy special, which will be out sometime next year.

Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, both of whom were rumored to be exiting the show, have signed on again.

It’s exciting to see Jones move on, but it’s also a bummer to lose her. Jones was a welcome addition to SNL’s (mostly white) cast in 2014, and the aforementioned “Weekend Update” appearances were one of the only reasons to watch SNL once it devolved into the Alec Baldwin Does Trump Who Might Also Sort of Be Alec Baldwin Show after the 2016 presidential election.



You never forget your first time:

May Jones’s movie career skyrocket, and may we all be blessed with much more of her when the Olympics return next summer. [The Hollywood Reporter]

I am all for expressing one’s individuality through unique hairstyle choices and colors, but I am not entirely sure I can get behind this alleged new “neon roots” fad now gripping the scalps of Halsey and Billie Eilish.

Perhaps others disagree?





Page Six says the neon “trend” is a good and fun way for celebrities to touch up their regular roots, which I guess is good and fun. I don’t know. Cool hair is great. Neon all the way. Embrace the rootvolution. I am starting to sense that I might be old. [Page Six]