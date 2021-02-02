Leonardo DiCaprio's Malibu Beach House Was Once Decorated With 'Titanic' Merch

Photo : Kevork Djansezian / Stringer ( Getty Images )

While doing a guest spot on a podcast, interior designer Megan Weaver revealed that while working for Leonardo DiCaprio, she discovered that his Malibu beach house was covered in paraphernalia from the actor’s 1997 film Titanic.



“When I was working for Leo, his mom … was so sweet. [His mother] Irmelin [Indenbirken] let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for a weekend,” she recalled on t he episode. “I was dating somebody who was living in Canada, having a long-distance relationship, and he came to town and they let me have the beach house and I didn’t tell him where we were going. And we walked in and you walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic. Titanic towels, Titanic poster, Titanic, you know, everywhere. And so [my then-boyfriend] did look at me and he was like, ’Is this Leo’s house?’ Yes. That’s Leo‘s house. So … that was pretty amazing.”

Imagine, you’re lucky enough to get to stay at the beach house of your wealthy and famous actor boss. I’d be picturing a house with a jacuzzi bathtub, a state of the art kitchen, maybe some expensive artwork , perhaps a helipad on the roof—you know, your classic rich people stuff. (I don’t know what rich people are like.) But instead, the first thing you see when you walk in the front door is a massive poster of the actor himself, from his own movie. (In my head, the poster is life-sized, framed, and signed by DiCaprio himself.)

“It was also not his main house … and he hardly went there. So I think it was probably his mom who did it, but it was a dead giveaway,” she shared. “I remember it was the best bed I’ve ever slept in my life. I had to, like, look at the mattress and see what kind of mattress it was.”

Okay so yes, I must reluctantly admit that it’s more likely that this is the behavior of DiCaprio’s proud mom rather than a young DiCaprio in the prime of his career, but isn’t it way more fun to imagine that Leo was secretly just obsessed with his own film ?

During a recent guest spot on the podcast of former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, talk show host Andy Cohen talked about his feelings on finding a long term life partner.

“It’s funny because a lot of times I’ll be—you know, I waste an enormous time on Instagram—kind of looking at other people’s pages and a lot of times you see people and they’re great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures. And then you’re like, ‘Okay, let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend, Mr. Speedo shot every day?’ Guess what, if I was someone else looking in on my social media, am I the person I would wanna date? Maybe no. I might be like, ‘That guy’s kind of a douche.’ So people who live in glass houses, man…that’s the other thing, if I was watching my own show, would I want to date me? I don’t know.”

“Would I want to date me if I was watching my own show?” is a question more reality stars and television personalities should be asking themselves (cough cough Meghan McCain cough cough), but especially if you’re Andy Cohen.

