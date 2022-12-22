Welp, it continues to be a good week for nepotism babies—not that every week isn’t when employment is a choice and your wealth isn’t earned! Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted having dinner with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, daughter of soap star Lorenzo Lamas. Old habits, like any woman a day past 25, appear to die hard for Mr. DiCaprio.



Per Page Six, the Academy Award winner and the woman young enough to be his child dined at the Bird Streets Club in Hollywood Tuesday night, before departing in the same car. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair in the front seat together. Notably, it doesn’t look like DiCaprio is teaching her how to drive.

Advertisement

However, “sources” have since clarified to Page Six that DiCaprio is “not dating” Lamas. “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” the source—identified as a “Hollywood insider”—told the tabloid. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.” Her chaperones?

In the event that we’ll see more of Lamas by DiCaprio’s side in the new year, here are some things to know: She’s an actor (of course). She models (a requirement of any DiCaprio paramour). And according to her Instagram, she’s a pretty talented artist. Right on!

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s alleged former flame, Gigi Hadid, is holidaying in Aspen with her sister, Bella, and her sister’s her weird-looking Williamsburg boyfriend. There are a million jokes to be made about Hadid aging out of DiCaprio’s roster, but perhaps she simply realized he’ll never again look like the Titanic-era poster we had on our walls.

