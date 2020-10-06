Lenny Kravitz Had A Crush On Lisa Bonet When They First Met, Understandably

Photo : Kevork Djansezian / Stringer ( Getty Images )

In his new book, musician Lenny Kravitz tells the story of when he first met his now ex-wife Lisa Bonet in 1985. At the time, Kravitz’s music career hadn’t started up yet, and he was actually engaged to Ming See Lau, the daughter of a wealthy Hong Kong businessman. But he’d already had a crush on Bonet, who was famous for her role in The Cosby Show, long before the two met backstage after a New Edition concert.

In Kravitz’s memoir, which he unsurprisingly called Let Love Rule, he talks about seeing Bonet on the cover of a TV guide and telling his friend “I’m going to marry that girl.”

When they finally did meet backstage after a New Edition concert, Kravitz’s first words to his “boyish fantasy” were, “I like your hair.” “It was a lame line, a stupid line, one of the worst lines in the history of bad lines,” he writes.

Was it a stupid line? Yes. Was it the worst line in the history of bad lines? Well, one time a man messaged me on a dating app to tell me he thought it was “cool that I liked beer,” so I think Kravitz still has plenty of competition for that title. (Also, her hair probably did look good!)

After two years of close friendship, Kravitz writes, their relationship changed one night after Bonet tripped over a cord in a recording studio and literally fell into Kravitz’s arms.

“In a moment, everything changed,” he recalls. “We started kissing … That night I moved into Lisa’s bedroom. Destiny had led us here. With every passing hour, our love blossomed. Premonition turned to prophecy. Prophecy turned to ecstasy.”

Sure, “prophecy turned to ecstasy” is a bit melodramatic, but it certainly gets the point across. Sounds like some good sex!



Not long after beginning their relationship, the two eloped on Bonet’s 20th birthday, and just over a year later, their daughter Zoë was born. Describing Zoë’s conception—which of course happened on the shores of a secluded beach in the Bahamas—Kravitz writes:

“We didn’t need a thing. We didn’t need clothes. We bathed in the ocean. We made love.”

Okay, we get it, you fucked. [Page Six]

One of the secretly recorded audio tapes of Melania Trump that was leaked last week by her former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff contains the First Lady’s reaction to the news that Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, would be on the cover of Vogue.

“If you Google, go Google and read it. Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she’ll be in one of the issues,” Melania tells a confused Winston Wolkoff, who asks her who has been shot in their July 2018 conversation. “Stormy,” Melania clarifies. “Oh, you didn’t read it? Because yesterday it came out. For Vogue! She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibovitz shot her.”

This news likely stung considering the fact that Melania hadn’t been offered a spot on the cover of Vogue since becoming First Lady, despite appearing on the cover in her wedding dress in 2005.



On Tuesday, Daniels responded to Melania’s comments, specifically the part where she referred to Daniels as a “porn hooker.” Clearly, the first lady was taken aback that a woman she thinks of as lesser than her (and who she associates with sex work..... probably not a coincidence) had the honor of being shot by such a famous portrait photographer.

And honestly, does Stormy’s response even need a follow-up? [Hollywood Life]



Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has passed away from throat cancer. [ NY Post