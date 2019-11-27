Leah Remini Says Beck Denying He's a Scientologist Is 'A Pussy Move'

Leah Remini is basically a full time Scientology whistleblower at this point, so it’s funny that she’d even need to tell people to “quote her on that” when she calls out a current or former member of the sketchy organization. But she did just that when she recently called Beck distancing himself from Scientology a “pussy move.”

For years Beck said he was a Scientologist (“Yeah, I’m a Scientologist,” he told the Irish Sunday Tribune in 2005) but during a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald he said he isn’t one. “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist,” he says. “I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it.” He says this despite the fact that his wife Marissa Ribisi, from whom he filed for divorce in February, is a noted Scientologist as is her brother, actor Giovanni Ribisi, and his own father is a Scientologist. “My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, Remini called bullshit. Brooklyn Vegan picked up an interview she did with the podcast The Underground Bunker in which she says, “You can’t be married to a Scientology family such as the Ribisi family and not be fully on board.” She adds: “To say that he was more focused on his thing and the press just ran with it is a pussy move. This is his way of not publicly stating that he was very much in and now he’s not.”

Beck, just own up to it dude, and maybe get your buddies out?