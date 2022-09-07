The reviews for Lea Michele’s debut in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl Tuesday night are out: Variety called her performance “triumphant,” and Twitter has declared that Michele “can sing.” I t appears the tides of public opinion may be turning for this particular talented jerk—I just hope someone reads all the praise aloud to her!

During Michele’s debut, following Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein’s early ousting, Variety reported that Tuesday night’s crowd at the August Wilson Theatre “leapt to its feet” when the Glee star appeared on stage. By the end of the show, Michele received six standing ovations ending in one last “rafters-shaking” round of applause during her bows.

T he crowd included Michele’s “Spring Awakening” co-star and bestie Jonathan Groff, Glee executive producer Ryan Murphy, Zachary Quinto, Drew Barrymore, Harvey Fierstein, and producer Jordan Roth. In particular, I am absolutely tickled by this description of Groff’s manic behavior, according to Variety: Groff “looked positively ecstatic every time the actress was on stage, rocking back and forth rhythmically, sobbing at various points, and jumping up to lead each ovation.”

While Michele recently told Vogue the rumor of her illiteracy was sexist, fans at the show apparently couldn’t help but giggle when Michele read the line, “You’re like a character out of a book, and I haven’t read so many books, so…” Life imitating art, etc. Chef’s kiss moment.

Michele reportedly closed the show with some heavy sobbing during her curtain call. Quite an emotional rollercoaster it’s been for all of us! [Variety]

