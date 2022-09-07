The reviews for Lea Michele’s debut in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl Tuesday night are out: Variety called her performance “triumphant,” and Twitter has declared that Michele “can sing.” It appears the tides of public opinion may be turning for this particular talented jerk—I just hope someone reads all the praise aloud to her!
During Michele’s debut, following Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein’s early ousting, Variety reported that Tuesday night’s crowd at the August Wilson Theatre “leapt to its feet” when the Glee star appeared on stage. By the end of the show, Michele received six standing ovations ending in one last “rafters-shaking” round of applause during her bows.
The crowd included Michele’s “Spring Awakening” co-star and bestie Jonathan Groff, Glee executive producer Ryan Murphy, Zachary Quinto, Drew Barrymore, Harvey Fierstein, and producer Jordan Roth. In particular, I am absolutely tickled by this description of Groff’s manic behavior, according to Variety: Groff “looked positively ecstatic every time the actress was on stage, rocking back and forth rhythmically, sobbing at various points, and jumping up to lead each ovation.”
While Michele recently told Vogue the rumor of her illiteracy was sexist, fans at the show apparently couldn’t help but giggle when Michele read the line, “You’re like a character out of a book, and I haven’t read so many books, so…” Life imitating art, etc. Chef’s kiss moment.
Michele reportedly closed the show with some heavy sobbing during her curtain call. Quite an emotional rollercoaster it’s been for all of us! [Variety]
- Gisele Bündchen has returned to Florida from her mini reprieve from Tom Brady in order to be with the kids. But things with the grandpa of the NFL still aren’t back on track—word on the street is that Gisele might want to punt him to the curb. [Page Six]
- Justin Bieber is taking a break from his Justice World Tour. After Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome left half his face paralyzed, the Biebs has been struggling with his mental and physical health. [Instagram]
- Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child.[People]
- Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in the Hamptons after his split from model Camila Morrone, aged 25 years ancient. The actor was spotted with Lukas Haas and Mike Tyson at Duryea’s in Montauk, where the lobster cobb salad is $97 and Leo’s tears are free. [Page Six]
- Spitgate has officially been put to bed. Chris Pines’ rep said the rumor that Harry Styles spit on him during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling is “ridiculous” and “a complete fabrication.” But all I can think about is the fact that Miss Flo’s rep hasn’t done the same when it comes to her reported feud with director Olivia Wilde... [People]