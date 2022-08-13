Two of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Co.) neighbors had to call the police last week on her very problematic husband, Jayson, after he had a bit of a meltdown because they told his son to stop tearing down the residential street at 50mph in his dune buggy. The neighbors said Jayson Boebert, 41, ran over a mailbox with his truck, started threatening people, and appeared to be driving drunk, according to the 911 calls obtained by the Denver Post.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told the police. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

“There’s about to be some shit going down here,” a second neighbor told 911. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”

The second neighbor added that Jayson was “dumb as a post,” “probably drunk,” and should be arrested for a DUI, and at some point on the the call could be heard yelling directly at Jayson: “Stop, you jackass! Get the fuck out of here. Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

Police ultimately declined to charge or arrest anyone and let the neighbors work it out themselves, according to the Post. The block parties on that street must be super fun and wholesome.

Jayson Boebert, as you may call, previously served jail time for public indecency after after pleading guilty to having exposed his penis to two minors in a bowling alley. His wife, the congresswoman, defended him in her memoir (My American Life, released in July) by claiming her husband had only whipped his dick out in public because the teen girls had “begged” to see the tattoo on it. This, of course, would not explain why they then reported him and sent him to jail for the incident.

The Boeberts also made headlines recently because they were forced to close their gun-themed café, Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado (I cannot make this shit up), after the landlord declined to renew their lease. My deepest condolences to the Colorado voters who put this woman in office and now will have to get their Locked N’ Loaded Nachos elsewhere.