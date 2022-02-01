There might not ever be an ex-husband that still openly pines for his ex-wife like Lamar Odom does for Khloe Kardashian.



In a sneak peak for the upcoming new season of Celebrity Big Brother obtained by E! Online, the former NBA star candidly tells Todrick Hall that he had “some good dreams last night” and that he “dreamt my ex wife.” Hall asks Odom who his ex-wife i s (d o not tell me this moment wasn’t produced because there is no way in hell that Hall didn’t know Odom was previously married to a Kardashian) and inquires as to how many wives Odom has had.

Sweet Odom simply says, “Just the one and only,” of Khloe, and adds of their four year marriage: “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back... I miss her so much.” He also says that the pair don’t talk anymore.

Now, we’ve heard “Lammy” wax poetic about his time with Khloe and he admitted publicly last year they weren’t on speaking terms anymore. “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Odom told Andy Cohen in May 2021. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and (will) be able to forgive me.”

I’d imagine that there is something both deeply sad and somewhat satisfying about having an ex-husband telling everyone on the planet that he misses you, repeatedly, but damn. Give Khloe some peace, my dude? Anyway, Khloe hasn’t spoken publicly on Odom in a minute, but the last thing we heard from her on the situation was that she was not interested in getting back together. As Kim would say: Time to live and let god, Lamar.

