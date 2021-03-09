Lady Gaga Stole My Murder-For-Hire Look

Image : Cobra Team ( Backgrid )

Lady Gaga is currently filming scenes as Patrizia Reggiana in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci, based on the real-life assassination of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci empire, at the hands of his ex-wife Patrizia in 1995. While out and about in snowy Piemonte, Italy, she was snapped in one of her many Gucci ensembles for the film; here, a red snowsuit.



Damn! That’s a glamorous snowsuit.



In predictable Gaga fashion, she strutted about in her lil’ fire engine red getup, waist cinched, wig securely fastened, fur muffler grazing her head like a crown.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie... that’s this outfit.



So, the murder this movie’s based on: It was one of the largest Italian scandals of the decade, later detailed in the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and now in this movie, starring famous Italian Stefani Joanne Angelina Ally Maine Germonotta. As the story goes, Maurizio Gucci left Patrizia Reggiani in 1985 by jetting off on business and dumping her for his mistress . A decade later, she would hire a hitman to murder him outside the Gucci offices.

I went through the archive to see if this red catsuit number was an outfit of significance for Patrizia, but couldn’t find any evidence to suggest as much. So let’s just pretend it’s historically accurate.



She’s good at this, isn’t she?

I’m reminded of the A Star Is Born press tour, when she was desperately pining for that Oscar with her little boy toy Bradley Cooper. She must have these public appearances memorized, right down to the theatrical cues and blocking.



Maybe this time she’ll win!