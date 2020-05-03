Lady Gaga Once Mounted Leslie Jordan in the Woods

Lady Gaga Image : Getty

I would let Leslie Jordan read me the phonebook (do we still have those), and then The Cheesecake Factory menu, and then the bottle of Dr. Bronner’s I have in my shower, and then the instruction manual for my Instant Pot that I refuse to throw away, and then the couple hundred emails in my spam folder, and even after all that I still don’t think I’d be tired of hearing him talk. He possesses the kind of magical ability to make everything that comes out of his mouth sound like something I need to hear, and thankfully, very often, it actually is.



Like the deeply essential story he told on Instagram just yesterday about the time Lady Gaga mounted him in the woods. It’s my oxygen.

Jordan and Gaga (who, he said, asked him to call her simply, Stefani), were on set filming one of the thousand seasons of American Horror Story and were set to share a scene together where Gaga, as some kind of sprite, would tackle him in the woods then stab him. As you might assume, she was very Lady Gaga about the whole thing.

“She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, ‘You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners,’” Jordan said, “I thought, ‘Where’s this going?’ Well, honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn’t know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, ‘How do I get myself into these situations?’”

This is, potentially, one of the greatest stories I’ve ever heard, and the visual picture it draws in my mind is a scene I hope to visit in a dream sooner rather than later.

Should you be so inclined, I’ve included part one of Jordan’s Gaga storytime right here, but you can find pt. 2 on his page, along with a story about Cloris Leachman yelling at him backstage at the Emmy’s that you certainly don’t want to miss. [Just Jared]

