Image: Getty

The best breakups are the ones you don’t even have time to process because you’re so busy winning and performing at the Oscars, you know? I know I do! And so does Lady Gaga, who’s had such a whirlwind few weeks that she hasn’t even bothered to mourn the end of her engagement to Christian Carino. According to Us Weekly:



Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the “Bad Romance” songstress, 32. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

Meanwhile, Twitter and Mel B are extremely busy speculating that Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in love, which is almost definitely not true but would make a pretty intriguing explanation for her and Carino’s split!

[Us]

Selma Blair made her first public appearance following her MS diagnosis in October, heading to the Vanity Fair party following the Oscars on Sunday night. It was clearly an emotionally charged event for her, and she wrote in a long Instagram caption that she not only sobbed, but also “pushed [her] way into a family photo with @dianaross.” Presumably that was less awkward than it sounds.



Advertisement