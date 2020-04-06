Lady Gaga Is Headlining a Big Ol' Coronavirus Relief Concert

Image : Getty

Lady Gaga is slated to headline a star-packed, Live Aid-esque virtual concert that will benefit healthcare workers on the frontlines of the covid-19 pandemic.



One World: Together At Home, a joint effort from the World Health Organization and the anti-poverty collective Global Citizen, will air on April 18. According to a press release, the event will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and feature Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban, among many others. Truly, something for everyone.

The festival feels like the natural next step of the many “Together At Home” performances that artists have been hosting for weeks to benefit the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. (Already, Gaga and Global Citizen have raised $35 million.) In addition to streaming on virtually every social media platform, the concert will also be broadcast on all major American TV networks.

While this seems like a great idea (or a potentially glitchy one, who can say), it does make me wonder when a similarly flashy event will be held for all the workers still showing up to their jobs at grocery stores, Rite Aids and Amazon warehouses?