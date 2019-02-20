Image: Getty

Aw, poor Gaga. The singer has apparently gone to Mexico to chill out after ending her engagement to Christian Carino, where she’s probably spending the days lying with the shades drawn in a very lavish hotel room a la Carrie Bradshaw post-jilting.



To her credit, though, she’s been out and about at least a bit. According to Page Six,

A source told us the singer was spotted at farmland resort Acre on the Baja peninsula in Mexico on Monday. “She was with three friends,” said a spy. “She had a slick low ponytail, wearing a black outfit and a large diamond necklace.”

Gaga and Carino had been together since February 2017, which was seven months after she called off her engagement to Taylor Kinney.

[Page Six]

Mr. and Mrs. Beyoncé regret to inform the public that they will not be attending the 2019 BRIT Awards in person, but they did create a pretty adequate consolation prize: They recreated a slice of their APE**T video, but instead of the Mona Lisa, it’s a freaking portrait of Meghan Markle. I foresee various knock-offs of this fine work of art appearing in every living room from Brooklyn and Portland.



Advertisement