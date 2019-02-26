Image: Getty

Jennifer Esposito was married to Bradley Cooper for four months in 2006 and 2007, which qualifies her to have an opinion on whatever is happening between him and A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. When David Spade posted a photo of the duo’s Oscars performance on Instagram and asked “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t fucking?,” Esposito simply commented “Ha.”

I cannot imagine what it feels like to watch your ex-husband—even someone you were only married to for a few months—get very, very close to touching noses with the woman who made “Bad Romance” on national television. All feelings are valid here, as an aromatherapist once suggested to me.

In other news, Cooper’s current girlfriend Irina Shayk, who sat between Cooper and Gaga during the awards show, doesn’t see what all the fuss is about. A source reveals that the model knows Cooper and Gaga are “artists” and “were in character” the whole time. This is easily the smartest take I’ve heard on the “Shallow” duet all week.



I am WAY less interested in how much time Chris Pratt and very Christian fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger are spending with baby goats (although, aww) and WAY more interested in the hat Pratt is wearing here.

Is it... a cowboy hat? For hanging out wth baby goats? Presumably he meant to pair it with the camo pants as shown here. Huh. Okay. Very well, as you were.

