Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

La-La-La Ladies! Get Yourself a Man Who Squeaks

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Filed to:dating
datingsinglerelationshipwomenHeteronormativebad science
4
Save
Illustration for article titled La-La-La Ladies! Get Yourself a Man Who Squeaks
Image: Reg Speller/Fox Photos (Getty Images)

Straight la-la-laaaaaaadies! Are you having a hard time locking a good dude down? Do you find yourself constantly pursuing the wrong guys, having a fun fling, but going home alone, feeling ultimately unfulfilled? Are you always telling your girlfriends “I don’t know why I attract cheaters” as they silently nod in approval, knowing deep down that you keep picking losers, Cynthia, but they would never tell you—they don’t want you to feel bad? Boy, do I have some “news” for you!

Advertisement

The Guardian reports on the results of a study from Southwest University in China suggesting a relationship between vocal pitch and fidelity:“Men with deeper voices were found to be less committed to romantic relationships and more likely to cheat.” You know what that means, right? Stop looking for the James Earl Jones or Dennis Haysbert from the State Farm commercial in your life. It’s time to date squeaky, mousey men.

According to The Guardian, this can all be summed up by hormones, since “generally speaking, men with lower voices have more testosterone than men with squeakier voices. They add “women find men with deep voices sexy, because deep voices are associated with high testosterone, which suggests the men will produce healthy children.”

Advertisement

Obviously, this is gender essentialist nonsense–and that a correlation between deep voices and infidelity could be caused by anything—certainly not specifically this testosterone-cuck shit the study appears to be implying. (I’m am sure it’s only a matter of time before it proliferates on incel forums.) Still, it is a hilariously chaotic idea, a single study that has already been lifted into fact to make the rounds on tabloids.

Date whoever you want, or don’t, who cares!

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Chip Gaines and the Rise of the HGTV Husband

Amy Coney Barrett Isn't a Handmaid, She's an Aunt

Mark Meadows Didn’t Let a Deadly Pandemic or State Rules Get In the Way of Love

Consider the Snapewife

DISCUSSION

pomking
Linda

My boy Buddy squeaks his displeasure at being left in the house when I go out to do lawn/garden work, about once every 30 seconds I hear a squeaky yelp. Does that count? Also stays on his side of bed, does not hog remote. 

And yes he’s as adorable as he looks.