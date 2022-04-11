The saga of Kylie Jenner’s unnamed baby continues. The youngest of the KarJenner clan posted an Instagram Story this weekend that seems to confirm she and baby daddy Travis Scott haven’t settled on a name yet for their second born, whom we’re calling until told otherwise The Baby Formerly Known as Wolf.



On Sunday, while celebrating the momentous occasion that is True Thompson’s 4th birthday, Kylie shared a video of the two baskets of party favors for elder daughter Stormi Webster and simply, “Baby Webster.”

It’s really been a whirlwind since early February when Kylie announced the birth of her baby boy. We found out pretty shortly after the child’s birth that she’d decided to name him Wolf Webster, a choice that was not only... interesting, but seemed to be a trend (singer Eve had also named their child an iteration of “Wolf”—Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper).

But, as quickly as Wolf came, the name went. Weeks later, Kylie announced on Instagram that, “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore.” She and Travis had apparently decided Wolf did not suit the child.

Now, it’s unclear what the baby’s name is. As per that basket, I would not be shocked if the child was simply named, “Baby.” Here’s hope you’re doing well, regardless, Wolf, Baby, etc.