A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Kylie Jenner Bought Her 2-Year-Old Daughter a $200K Pony

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:kylie jenner
kylie jennergigi hadid
Illustration for article titled Kylie Jenner Bought Her 2-Year-Old Daughter a $200K Pony
Image: Getty

The last thing any of us need right now is to think about the inventive ways the rich are spending their fortunes, but here it is any way: Kylie Jenner bought her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, a $200,000 pony. This, friends, is capitalism.

According to the Daily Mail, the pony’s name is Frozen, and sources say it probably cost up to $10,000 to ship him from his birthplace in the Netherlands, on top of the original $200,00 price tag.

Frozen is currently being quarantined for 14 days before Stormi may...what, ride it? A two-year-old can’t ride a horse, right? Pet it once before forgetting about it and banishing it to the glue factory? I don’t know what rich people do! [The Daily Mail]

The inside of Gigi Hadid’s New York apartment looks like a (now-defunct) Pier 1 Imports catalogue. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing—I too once considered New Yorker covers the height of chic decor! Then again, I also had a Sublime poster.

What is bad is that this place has apparently been sitting empty for months on end while Hadid quarantines elsewhere, which is a criminal waste. Cool giant pen, though! [Instagram]

  • Cipriani lost its liquor license. [Page Six]
  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a baby! [People]
  • Robin Givens would like not to be in the new Mike Tyson biopic. [YouTube]
  • Just leave Padma Lakshmi alone already! [Us]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

jinni
jinni

Hi, before you totally snark on Hadid’s decor, much of it is an homage to her Palestinian heritage. Quite a bit of that which you see here would you also see in Arab homes.