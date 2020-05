Who is the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

This week, we revisit Dorit and Sutton’s old money vs. new money beef, Tom tells stories about John Wayne, and Teddi and Kyle’s co-dependence is questioned.