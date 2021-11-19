Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all five charges — including homicide — by a Wisconsin jury on Friday afternoon. As the results were read aloud, Rittenhouse started to shake and almost hyperventilate. He hugged one of his attorneys after all five counts were read.



The teenager was on trial for five counts and notably sobbed on the stand last week when recalling the protest he attended last year where he shot and killed two people. Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber. He also shot and wounded paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified during the trial.

In connection with the shooting death of Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse was accused of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapons (this “modifier” would have added an additional five years, according to the AP); first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. In connection with the shooting death of Huber, Rittenhouse was accused of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon as well as first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. In connection with the shooting of Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse was accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The verdict arrived in the wake of a 12-person jury deliberating for four days. Outside of the courthouse, protesters in support of and against Rittenhouse awaited the verdict outside the courthouse. Those in support were seen cheering upon hearing he was not guilty on all counts as well as Rittenhouse’s online supporters.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has 500 National Guard members on standby in case of unrest that may result after the verdict.

Online, people were disappointed by not at all surprised that Rittenhouse wasn’t judicially held accountable for the death of two men and shooting of another. So many people used the phrase “Not Surprised,” it even became a trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter on Friday afternoon.